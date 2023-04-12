Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,244 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.07. 110,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,806. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.75 and its 200-day moving average is $255.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

