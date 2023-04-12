Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $5.45

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.72. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 37,931 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Exscientia Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $640.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.