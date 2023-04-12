Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $5.45

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.72. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 37,931 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Exscientia Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

About Exscientia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Exscientia by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Exscientia by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter worth $154,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

