F M Investments LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $6,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $364.45. The company had a trading volume of 735,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,309. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

