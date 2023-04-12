FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Jonathan Reeve Sells 720 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $72,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

FDS stock traded up $5.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.72. 210,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

