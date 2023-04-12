Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.38

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 11547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fanhua Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $504.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Fanhua

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

