Fastenal (FAST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 13th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 81,645 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,570,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

