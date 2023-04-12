Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Fastenal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 66.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.56. 4,780,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,752. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $268,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

