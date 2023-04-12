FAT Brands Inc. (FATBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 1st

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATBB remained flat at $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 447. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.72. FAT Brands has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.30.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

FAT Brands Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

