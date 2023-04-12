FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.45. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,180. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

