Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $278.97 million and approximately $55.33 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00060572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00037712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

