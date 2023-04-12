Filecoin Price Up 7% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $254.58 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00020010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 414,370,473 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

