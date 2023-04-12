Financial Comparison: Nutex Health (NUTX) vs. The Competition

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) is one of 188 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nutex Health to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutex Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million -$424.78 million -0.78 Nutex Health Competitors $4.00 billion $50.55 million -22.53

Nutex Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nutex Health Competitors 771 4711 10075 252 2.62

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nutex Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nutex Health presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 268.46%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health’s peers have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59% Nutex Health Competitors -38.50% -144.96% -3.39%

Summary

Nutex Health peers beat Nutex Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc. operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care. The Population Health Division establishes and operates independent physician associations and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real State Division includes owning a land and hospital buildings which are leased to the hospital entities The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

