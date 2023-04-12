Financial Comparison: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Community West Bancshares pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Community West Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 25.32% 12.38% 1.22% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.88% 14.43% 0.97%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Community West Bancshares and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $53.12 million 2.12 $13.45 million $1.52 8.36 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $81.12 million 2.12 $16.12 million $2.85 10.72

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina beats Community West Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

