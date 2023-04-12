Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $903.46

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 903.46 ($11.19) and last traded at GBX 901.85 ($11.17), with a volume of 210335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 894 ($11.07).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 881.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 852.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,686.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s payout ratio is -3,396.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Hayes bought 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 880 ($10.90) per share, for a total transaction of £34,804 ($43,100.93). Insiders have purchased a total of 11,470 shares of company stock worth $10,112,617 in the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.