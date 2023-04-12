Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $903.46

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 903.46 ($11.19) and last traded at GBX 901.85 ($11.17), with a volume of 210335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 894 ($11.07).
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 881.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 852.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,686.79 and a beta of 0.51.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s payout ratio is -3,396.23%.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
