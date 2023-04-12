First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $2.09 Million Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,810.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

