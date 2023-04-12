First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Comcast were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. 3,361,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,170,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

