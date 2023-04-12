First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Takes $209,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of A traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $139.82. The stock had a trading volume of 337,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

