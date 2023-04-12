First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FEN opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.