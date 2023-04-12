First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FEN opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.