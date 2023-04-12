First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

Get First Trust Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 2,303.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.