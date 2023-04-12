First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 113,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 54,623 shares.The stock last traded at $80.82 and had previously closed at $80.74.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

