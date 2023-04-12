First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 199,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

