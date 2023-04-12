First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.97 and last traded at $94.97. Approximately 15,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 48,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.41.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $711.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities in the smart grid and electrical energy infrastructure sector. GRID was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID)
