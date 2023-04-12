First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.97 and last traded at $94.97. Approximately 15,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 48,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.41.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $711.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities in the smart grid and electrical energy infrastructure sector. GRID was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.