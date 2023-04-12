Fithian LLC Purchases New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fithian LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 11.8% of Fithian LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.62 on Wednesday, reaching $582.00. 334,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $561.42 and a 200-day moving average of $547.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

