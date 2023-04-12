FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

FLT opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day moving average of $193.26. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

