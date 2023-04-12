Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 26,766 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $38,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after buying an additional 112,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after buying an additional 56,223 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $144.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $160.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

