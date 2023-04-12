Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $198.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.77. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.