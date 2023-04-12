Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 2,463 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $86,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 50,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $249.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.19.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

