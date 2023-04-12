Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335,822 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 50,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.