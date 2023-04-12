Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 59,843 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 99,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

