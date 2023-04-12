Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 103,533 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Republic Services worth $21,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Republic Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Republic Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.