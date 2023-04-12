Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 3.9%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38. 352,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 160,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Foresight Autonomous Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Foresight Autonomous shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

About Foresight Autonomous

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 212,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

