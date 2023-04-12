Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 3.9%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38. 352,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 160,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Foresight Autonomous Trading Down 7.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.
Foresight Autonomous shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 21st.
About Foresight Autonomous
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
