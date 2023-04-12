Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $113.36

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.36 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 109.80 ($1.36). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 110.80 ($1.37), with a volume of 1,258,279 shares traded.

Foresight Solar Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.22. The firm has a market cap of £694.13 million, a P/E ratio of 455.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 104.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

Foresight Solar Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is 2,800.00%.

Insider Activity

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £110,000 ($136,222.91). 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.