Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Fortress Biotech Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:FBIOP opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
