Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,997,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 168,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,370,000 after buying an additional 115,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 22.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 80,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.00. 36,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

