Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.48

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.48 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 37932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a market cap of $879.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 106,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,386,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,366,000 after acquiring an additional 257,231 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

