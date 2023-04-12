Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FT stock remained flat at $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,496. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $8.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

