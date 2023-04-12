Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance
Shares of FT stock remained flat at $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,496. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $8.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
