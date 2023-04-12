Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Down 0.8%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 4,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
Franklin Wireless Trading Down 4.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.15.
Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Wireless
About Franklin Wireless
Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
