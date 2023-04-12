Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Down 0.8%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 4,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Franklin Wireless Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.15.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Wireless

About Franklin Wireless

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Wireless by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Wireless by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

