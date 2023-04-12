Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRON) Shares Down 0.1%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 54,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 128,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Frontier Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.