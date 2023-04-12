FTX Token Price Tops $2.44 on Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 76.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00008146 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $800.96 million and $304.39 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 85.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

