Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 6.1%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 1,915,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,493,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 140.43 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 7.8% in the third quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 13,564,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,846,000 after acquiring an additional 736,300 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

