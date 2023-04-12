G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, G999 has traded up 38% against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $8,576.79 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037581 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001144 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

