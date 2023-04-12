GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 4,739,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,164,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

GAP Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 31,582 shares of company stock valued at $287,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towle & Co increased its stake in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $20,617,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

