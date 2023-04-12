Gateway Protocol (GWP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $34.24 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00004233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $34.24 million and $25,339.99 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.06646746 USD and is down -8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $27,384.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

