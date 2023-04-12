Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.35

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.35 and last traded at $100.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82.

About Gecina

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.