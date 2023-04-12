German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.95

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 11986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $943.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,214.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,704 shares of company stock worth $57,560. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,665,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 206,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

