Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.0394

Gifto (GTO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $39.42 million and $8.26 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.