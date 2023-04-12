Gifto Price Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $39.13 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

