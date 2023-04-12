Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Decreased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.8% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $733,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

GILD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.84. 423,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

