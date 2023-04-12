Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

