Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AUMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
