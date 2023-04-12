Goldfinch (GFI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $28.29 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $28.29 million and $378,845.04 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,651,640 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

